SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.97 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

