Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

