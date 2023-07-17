System1 (NYSE:SST) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Contrast

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 System1 1 0 2 0 2.33

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 138.33%. System1 has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.04%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than System1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.24 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.55 System1 $826.65 million 0.47 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09% System1 -16.46% -25.95% -11.48%

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

System1 beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.