Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Head to Head Survey

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tecsys and JFrog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A JFrog 0 2 8 0 2.80

JFrog has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than Tecsys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

20.9% of Tecsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tecsys and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecsys N/A N/A N/A JFrog -30.82% -10.49% -7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tecsys and JFrog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 135.60 JFrog $280.04 million 10.62 -$90.18 million ($0.92) -31.73

Tecsys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. The company primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. Tecsys Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

