TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $31.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

