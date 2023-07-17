The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

Shares of GS stock opened at $326.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.15 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

