The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 76,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

