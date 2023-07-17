The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Target Price to GBX 3.95

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,800 ($48.89) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($37.31) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Experian has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Experian Increases Dividend
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.