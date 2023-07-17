The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

