Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 979,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,827,000 after buying an additional 954,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

