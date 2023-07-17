Truist Financial Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $578,876.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,278.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.