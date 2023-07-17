Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 168,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

