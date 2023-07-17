Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

