UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

