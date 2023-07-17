UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.44. The company has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

