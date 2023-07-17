UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $532.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $527.00 to $532.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.05.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.86 and a 200-day moving average of $485.44. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

