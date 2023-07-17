US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

XBIL stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.28.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.