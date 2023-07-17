Vanderbilt University Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Prologis comprises about 0.6% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $127.75 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.