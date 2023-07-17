Vanderbilt University Makes New $19.37 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,367,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 4.7% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,882,729 shares of company stock worth $224,588,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.61.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.34 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.