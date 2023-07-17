Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

