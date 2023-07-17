Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $448.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $453.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.34 and a 200-day moving average of $381.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

