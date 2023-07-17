Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.