Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

