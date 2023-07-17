Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

