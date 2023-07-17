Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.29 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

