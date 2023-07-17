Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.29 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
