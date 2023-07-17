Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.29 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile



Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

