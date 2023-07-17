Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

