Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $14.60 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

