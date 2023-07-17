Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.04 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

