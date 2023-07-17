Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.04 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

