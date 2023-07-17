Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Wearable Devices worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ WLDS opened at $1.54 on Monday. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

