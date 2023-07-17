Wedbush Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $206.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

