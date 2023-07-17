Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:WAVSW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
