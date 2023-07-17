WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
Shares of WeTrade Group stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. WeTrade Group has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9,342.50.
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WeTrade Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.