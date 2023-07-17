WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Price Performance

Shares of WeTrade Group stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. WeTrade Group has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9,342.50.

WeTrade Group Company Profile

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.