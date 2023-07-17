Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

WSR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

