Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Update

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WING opened at $193.94 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $92.96 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

