Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,647 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 704,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 643,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.65 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

