Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,378 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $358.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

