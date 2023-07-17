Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 2.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $256,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $94.01.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

