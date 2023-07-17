Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,115 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.60 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

