Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

MA opened at $402.51 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $403.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.