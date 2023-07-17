Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

XLO stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.