Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance
XLO stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xilio Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.