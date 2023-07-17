XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $157,134 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,633,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 253,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.48). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

