Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in XOS by 568.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,032,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XOS by 406.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 379,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XOS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). XOS had a negative net margin of 225.43% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

