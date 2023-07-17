Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of YOTAR stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Yotta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) by 3,243.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,400 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

