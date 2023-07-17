Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Up 80.6% in June

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZURA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Zura Bio Stock Down 6.7 %

Zura Bio Company Profile

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

