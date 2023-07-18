15,871 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,871 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 298,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 911,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

