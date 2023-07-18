17,012 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

