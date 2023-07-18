3,078 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

