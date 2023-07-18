3,919 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Insperity by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insperity Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NSP opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.