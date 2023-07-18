7,231 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.