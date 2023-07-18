AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLVF opened at C$21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.76. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of C$13.67 and a 1 year high of C$21.84.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

